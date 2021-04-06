17-year-old dies following crash along southbound Turnpike near Boca Raton

NEAR BOCA RATON, Fla. (WSVN) — A 17-year-old boy has died following a rollover crash along Florida’s Turnpike near Boca Raton.

The two-vehicle crash happened along the southbound lanes just north of Southwest 18th Street, at around 11:15 a.m., Tuesday.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the boy’s father and the driver of the other car were transported to hospitals with minor injuries.

7 SkyForce hovered over the scene where a black sedan could be seen upside down on the roadway.

All southbound lanes have reopened.

