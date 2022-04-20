SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 17-year-old has died after trying to help a driver whose car fell into a canal in Sunrise.

The incident happened near Northwest 12th Street and Flamingo Avenue, Tuesday night.

A man visited the scene and told 7News the teen was his girlfriend’s son.

Police said this was a single-car crash.

One person was pulled from the car and transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

it remains unclear if anyone else was in the car at the time of the crash.

