17-year-old arrested for hit-and-run crash in Northeast Miami-Dade

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 17-year-old boy has been arrested for a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist injured.

Miami-Dade Police arrested the teen Friday, charging him with leaving the scene of a crash with injury.

According to police, the teen, identified as Hilaire English Delarry, told officers he was leaving football practice Wednesday when he struck a bicyclist near Ives Dairy Road and Northeast 15th Avenue.

Police said the teen told officers he stopped momentarily and saw the victim was moving and not dead, but he panicked and fled the scene.

“I saw a guy on the bicycle coming from the left side and I saw a white car turn from the right,” said Bill Wright.

Wright lived nearby when his surveillance camera captured the whole incident.

Other drivers stopped to help the bicyclist, who is said to be a local park ranger in his 30s. The victim was taken to Aventura Hospital with a fractured cheek and lacerations to his head.

The teen later turned himself in to the police early Friday morning.

His next court appearance is set for Dec. 8.

