MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested a teenager accused of being the driver who crashed into another vehicle in Miami, killing the driver, and not stopping.

On Thursday morning, police identified the driver as 17-year-old Fernando Altamirano.

“Through good police work from a neighborhood resource officer in the Little Havana area, we were able to positively identify him and talk to the family who gave us information on his whereabouts,” said Miami Police Officer Michael Vega.

City of Miami Police responded to a call referencing a hit-and-run in the area of Northwest 11th Avenue and Third Street, just before noon, Monday.

A Range Rover was traveling southbound when the driver failed to yield at a stop sign at the intersection, ultimately colliding into a red sedan that was traveling eastbound.

The driver of the red sedan, 63-year-old Mayra Sanchez, did not survive.

A second woman in the sedan was left in serious condition.

The vehicle Altamirano was driving was stolen, according to police, and there were several others inside that fled from the scene as well.

“One of our neighborhood resource officers in Little Havana, he was able to see some of these videos and be able to identify who these kids were because we have arrested them before and dealt with them before,” said Vega.

Altamirano has been charged with five felony charges including vehicular homicide.

Another teenage passenger has also been taken into custody but has not yet been charged.

