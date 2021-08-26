MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A student has been arrested after they allegedly brought a gun to a Miramar high school.

According to police, the 17-year-old student brought a firearm to Miramar High School, Thursday morning.

Officers detained the student on campus and the teen will be charged with several different felonies.

Police said the gun was previously reported stolen.

It remains unclear if the student made any threats or displayed the gun at school.

