MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested a teenager accused of being the driver who crashed into another vehicle in Miami, killing the driver, and not stopping.

On Thursday morning, police identified the driver as 17-year-old Fernando Altamirano.

City of Miami Police responded to a call referencing a hit-and-run in the area of Northwest 11th Avenue and Third Street, just before noon, Monday.

A Range Rover was traveling southbound when the driver failed to yield at a stop sign at the intersection, ultimately colliding into a red sedan that was traveling eastbound.

The driver of the red sedan, 63-year-old Mayra Sanchez, did not survive.

A second woman in the sedan was left in critical condition.

The vehicle Altamirano was driving was stolen, according to police.

He has been charged with 5 felony charges including vehicular homicide.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.