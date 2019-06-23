17 vehicles vandalized, 1 stolen at Doral apartment complex

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents at an apartment complex in Doral said car burglars took away their sense of security after they smashed their way into more than a dozen vehicles and stole another.

It was a rude awakening for the residents of the complex located along the 5400 block of Northwest 114th Avenue, Sunday morning.

“Disaster,” said Engel Rosado, a friend of three of the victims.

“There was one car missing, 17 broken [into],” said victim Andrea Martinez.

7News cameras captured a heavy police presence in the parking lot, as Doral Police officers dusted the vehicles for fingerprints.

Shattered glass and shards of windows lay strews on the pavement, as residents vented their frustration about the break-ins.

Rosado said he came to help his friends with cleanup.

“Putting bags on the windows, tape,” he said.

For Martinez, this was an expensive wake-up call. She said her family had three brand-new cars damaged.

“It’s gonna cost me around $225, and my dad has to pay for two cars, so you can imagine,” she said. “Between all the three cars, my family [will need to pay] like $500.”

Martinez said she’s happy police are doing their job, but the break-ins left her wondering whether they could have been prevented and why those who manage the complex are not taking more measures.

“They have to take care of the security,” she said.

No arrests have been made, as police continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this car theft and vandalism, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

