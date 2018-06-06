17 trees planted at Stoneman Douglas High to honor shooting victims

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Seventeen trees have been planted on the grounds of Marjory Stoneman Douglas in honor of the 17 students and teachers who lost their lives in the Feb. 14 shooting at the school.

Fourteen oak trees and three purple tabebuia trees were planted along the football field of the school, Wednesday morning.

“We wanted to do something outside, so that not only the students and the instructors could see it, but everybody that passes by can honor them,” said landscaper Sandy Benton.

17 newly planted trees are up just outside the #StonemanDouglas campus. One for each life taken in the February shooting @wsvn pic.twitter.com/oysiVBQQxX — Katrina Bush (@KatrinaBush) June 6, 2018

The trees came from the Broward chapter of the Florida Nursery Growers and Landscape Association, and organizers hope the trees will help keep the memory of the victims alive.

“Live oaks are one of Florida’s natives, and they’re a beautiful tree, and they live for years and years — and the word live, we just want people to live in their memory,” Benton said. “And then the purple tabebuias, they’re beautiful flowering trees, and we wanted those to represent the teachers.”

Wednesday also marked the final day of classes for the school.

