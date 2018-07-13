17-month-old left in parked car found dead in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating the death of a toddler left inside a parked vehicle in Pembroke Pines.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, a 17-month-old boy was found unresponsive inside a car in a parking lot, near 2200 block and North University Drive just after 5 p.m. Friday.

Fire rescue crews performed CPR on the toddler, however he succumbed to his injuries.

Officials continue to investigate to find out why the child was left unattended in the car for so long.

Pembroke Pines officials want parents to know that temperatures inside parked cars can soar beyond 100 degrees within minutes. They’re reminded to double check their vehicle for loved ones and pets after parking.

