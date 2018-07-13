17-month-old left in hot car found dead in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating the death of a toddler left inside a sweltering car in a parking lot in Pembroke Pines.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, a 17-month-old boy was found unresponsive inside the vehicle parked near Pasadena Boulevard and North University Drive, Friday, just after 5 p.m.

Fire rescue crews performed CPR on the toddler, bur they were unable to resuscitate him.

Investigators are attempting why the child was left unattended in the car for so long.

Pembroke Pines officials want parents to know that temperatures inside parked cars can soar beyond 100 degrees within minutes. They’re reminded to double check their vehicle for loved ones and pets after parking.

