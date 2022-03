(WSVN) - A group of Cuban migrants have been taken into custody after making landfall near the Florida Keys.

Seventeen Cuban migrants, who made landfall on a sailboat, were taken into Border Patrol custody Saturday morning.

During this fiscal year, agents have responded to over 60 maritime smuggling events that have made landfall here in Florida.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.