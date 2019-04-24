17 Miami Central High students surprised with full-ride scholarships to college

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Seventeen Miami Central High School students were surprised with a full-ride scholarship to a Florida college of their choice.

Former Miami Heat basketball player Shane Battier and his wife Heidi Battier awarded the students on Wednesday morning.

“I’m very emotional because money is a real problem in my family. I’ve worked my butt off,” said student Asha St. Louis.

“I got a big emotion, like I can’t believe it. It’s important to me,” said scholarship recipient Dianely Delaciuc.

The GUIDE program at Miami Central High has been in effect for three years, awarding students with the opportunity for secondary education who cannot afford college otherwise.

“I made a pledge when I was young if I make it to the big show I’m going to use my platform and my name to give opportunity to deserving kids,” said Battier.

The Battier Take Charge foundation awarded 17 sophomores who chose to be a part of the program where they will be mentored, tutored and offered college counseling.

“We will get you to the finish line, and we’re going to unlock your dreams of a college education,” said Battier.

Once they graduate they will be awarded the full-paid scholarship to continue their education.

“My goal is to go to college and try to become a pediatrician,” said student Kenny Gabriel.

“For most of our kids all they have been told is no, and so it’s indescribable,” said one high school official.

All of the scholarship money raised for the Battier Take Charge foundation recipients was raised in a karaoke charity event.

