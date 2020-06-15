17-foot python captured in Everglades — but not without struggle

WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - A wildlife trapper was able to capture a 17-foot python in the Everglades but not before the reptile put up a fight.

It took a brief wrestle and a nasty bite before the trapper could wrangle the massive 130-pound snake last week.

The trapper said that after the fight, he dragged the female and euthanized her.

Wildlife officials estimate there may be as many as 100,000 invasive pythons living in the Everglades.

