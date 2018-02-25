FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Seventeen chairs were left unfilled at an interfaith candlelight vigil in Fort Lauderdale held in honor of the victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

Christian, Jewish, Muslim and Buddhist leaders came together to honor and pray for the victims at the United Church of Christ, located along Northeast 30th Street, Sunday evening.

The lit candles, in memory of those who died in the Feb. 14 massacre and in support of their families and loved ones, also symbolized unity regarding efforts to keep the community safe.

