$16K personal watercraft stolen from NW Miami-Dade home

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a group of thieves who were caught on surveillance video stealing a brand-new personal watercraft from a home in Northwest Miami-Dade in broad daylight.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the brazen theft took place at a home near the Golden Glades Interchange, Friday afternoon.

The vessel’s owner, who asked not to be identified or show his face on camera, said he initially was in disbelief that he would be targeted for his Yamaha, which he said is valued at about $16,000.

The owner said he was at his mother’s house when he received an alert from his security system, but by the time he returned home, the personal watercraft was no longer on his front steps.

“I see the Ski isn’t there. I tell myself I gotta be dreaming, it’s not happening right now,” he said.

But he quickly realized the theft was all too real.

“When I look back, I see the Jet Ski was gone,” he said.

It did not take long for the victim to find out what happened.

The security footage shows at leas three men pulling up to the home in a blue pickup truck.

“One or two of them come up to the gate, they break the lock, they open the gate, the truck reverses into the yard,” he said. “They break the locks off the Jet Ski, and they hitch the Jet Ski.”

A neighbor is seen driving by during the heist, not realizing someone in his community is being burglarized.

The perpetrators are seen hitching the black, white and red Yamaha to the back of the pickup and driving away.

“They hit the Jet Ski, and they took off,” said the owner.

The owner was visibly shaken when he revealed he’s only had the personal watercraft for a few days.

“I’ve had, like, maybe four days with it. I haven’t test drove it yet, nothing. It was brand-new,” he said.

After the victim called police, detectives quickly realized the personal watercraft was not the only thing the thieves took.

When investigators ran the plates from the blue pickup, it also came back stolen.

Now the search is on for these men who have more than one stolen motored machine in their possession.

“You work for your stuff. You should be able to enjoy it without somebody coming to take it,” said the owner.

If you have any information on this theft or recognize anyone in the surveillance video, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

