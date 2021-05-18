16-year-old who went missing in Miami found safe

MIAMI (WSVN) - A teenager who went missing out of Miami has been found safe, police said.

According to City of Miami Police, 16-year-old Mahogany Porter was last seen near Northwest 15th Street and First Court on May 6.

UPDATE: 16-year-old Mahogany Porter has been recovered. A special thanks to those who retweeted & shared the flyer. https://t.co/dPChvmUFOC — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) May 19, 2021

Just before 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, police confirmed they had safely located Porter.

