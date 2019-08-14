16-year-old in Hollywood arrested after posting threat on social media

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A 16-year-old former McArthur High School student has been arrested after posting a disturbing video with a threatening caption on social media.

Hollywood Police arrested Wilmer Guerrero Martinez on Wednesday after a video showing a person pulling out a gun in a classroom and pointing it at students was uploaded to his social media account.

The post also had a caption asking whether or not to “carry my pistol with me like last year.”

Multiple people alerted authorities of the threatening video posted on Martinez’s account on Tuesday night.

Police believe the video may have been taken during the 2017-18 school year.

“Because of the courage of citizens to call the police, along with our proactive policing enforcement of the MSDHS Public Safety Act, we were able to take him into custody and stop a potentially dangerous situation,” said Hollywood Police Chief Chris O’Brien.

Martinez had been expelled from McArthur High School in 2018 after he brought ammunition into the school.

He faces a felony charge of electronic threat to kill.

A family member of Martinez has also been arrested for obstructing the investigation, officials said.

