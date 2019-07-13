16-year-old girl on boogie board bitten by shark in Florida

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a teenage girl has been bitten by a shark while vacationing in Florida.

Nassau County Sheriff’s officials say the 16-year-old girl was boogie boarding outside her hotel in Amelia Island on Friday morning when she was bitten. The Florida Times-Union reports she had bite marks on her heel and ankle. Authorities said the girl was vacationing from South Florida.

No other details were released.

