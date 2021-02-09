16-year-old, elderly man transported after shooting in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager and an elderly man have been transported to the hospital after a shooting in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Southwest 13th Street and 29th Avenue at around 8:22 a.m., Tuesday after receiving reports about a shooting in the area.

“A whole bunch of shots, sounded like about six or eight,” said one man in the area. “It can happen anywhere and it’s unfortunate.”

According to police, arriving officers heard gunshots in the area and found a woman armed with a firearm in the front yard of a residence.

“Officers immediately encountered a female suspect with a firearm,” said Fort Lauderdale Police Asst. Chief Frank Sousa. “They gave her orders to drop that firearm at which time she complied.”

Officers took the woman into custody before they were approached by two victims who had been shot.

Two victims, a 16-year-old and an elderly man, were transported to Broward Health Medical Center.

The 16-year-old is currently in critical condition while the elderly man sustained injuries that are not life-threatening.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the active scene where officers could be seen outside of the home where the shooting occurred.

SWAT team members searched the home but did not find any additional victims.

Police believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic incident but continue to investigate.

“We do have children on scene. There were other family members that we did recover from within the residence, they’re safe and they’re obviously with our officers at this time,” said Sousa.

