OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A student was stopped on campus carrying a gun, and police said it was loaded.

The Broward Sherriff’s Office said a loaded gun was found on a student in North East High School in Oakland Park, Wednesday.

Now, yet again, another student is getting a lesson in the law.

“My grandson goes here, and someone came with a gun, or some nut job with a gun,” said a concerned grandparent. “Of course I’d be worried.”

A 16-year-old now faces serious charges.

“This is the second time this has happened this year, but there wasn’t no code red or anything yesterday,” said student Omar Al.

Deputies identified the teen as Fernando Garcia, and he faces a felony charge.

“I will find probable cause for possession of a firearm on school property,” said a judge.

Garcia will be spending the next 21 days behind bars and has already been suspended.

The district has recommended that he be expelled.

With another loaded gun being found on campus, it is enough for some students to consider staying home.

“It’s concerning,” said a parent. “My son, he’s been speaking about it. He doesn’t wish to be involved in school.”

Garcia will be returning to court in February.

