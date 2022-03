MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities have located a 16-year-old boy who had gone missing in the Allapattah area in Miami.

UPDATE: Dan Wilson has been recovered in good condition.



A special thanks to everyone who shared this post. https://t.co/P1vmr29Lus — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) March 5, 2022

Dan Wilson was last seen wearing a black jacket with gray shorts.

Miami-Dade Police found Wilson around 12:50 p.m., Saturday, and confirmed that he was “recovered in good condition.”

