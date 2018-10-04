16-year-old arrested for making threats to Everglades High School

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A 16-year-old was arrested after threatening to “shoot up” Everglades High School.

According to Miramar Police, the threat was posted to social media late Wednesday night.

The student has been arrested and charged with making a false report concerning the use of firearms in a violent manner.

We are aware of a threat posted on social media, to “shoot up” Everglades High School. The student who allegedly made the threat has been identified and is currently being interviewed by detectives. Investigation to determine the credibility of the threat is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/K1TeejEcrI — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) October 4, 2018

This comes just a day after a 9-year-old was sentenced to house arrest for bringing a loaded gun to school.

That boy will have to wear a GPS monitor and is not allowed to have any contact with the three classmates he was accused of threatening. He will also undergo an evaluation from a psychologist and will not be allowed to return to school.

Less than two weeks ago, Pembroke Pines Police also responded to a threatening statement made by a 13-year-old boy through an Instagram group chat. His threats were also about “shooting up” Pines Middle School.

That teen, ended up being charged with a second degree felony.

