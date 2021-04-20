16-year-old appears in adult court, faces charges for West Miami-Dade fatal hit-and-run

MIAMI (WSVN) - A teenager who, police said, is behind a crash in West Miami-Dade that claimed the lives of four victims faced a judge on Tuesday morning.

Sixteen-year-old Alex Garcia appeared in court and was joined by family members of the victims involved in the New Year’s Day crash.

Garcia faces nine felony counts after a judge on Monday determined he will be charged as an adult.

“I’m being informed by the state that the state has made the decision to file these charges in adult court,” said Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Orlando Prescott. “You’ll be transferred from the Miami-Dade Regional Juvenile Detention Center to the Dade County Jail.”

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the 16-year-old had marijuana and alcohol in his system when his vehicle slammed into the victims’ car at West Flagler Street and 79th Avenue.

Twenty-old-year-old Yuhlia Barzaga, 22-year-old Christian Mohip, 21-year-old Andres Zacarias and 21-year-old Jenser Salazar died following the crash.

Authorities said Garcia was driving at 111 miles per hour when he slammed into the victims’ vehicle.

During the court hearing on Tuesday, Barzaga’s father, Andres Medina, explained to the judge how the vandalism of the crash site memorial has compounded the pain.

“We set up a memorial on 79th Avenue and Flagler Street and twice it’s been vandalized,” said Andres Medina. “This has taken a lot out of everybody. My daughter was about to graduate now from FIU. We’re really hurt by this and we know there’s nothing that can bring them back but it’s really hard.”

Garcia will be held without bond.

