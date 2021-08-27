DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took 16 students to the hospital after a reported bomb threat at Nova Middle and High School campuses in Davie forced them to evacuate the campuses and wait for hours outside in the sweltering heat.

7News cameras captured dozens of parents waiting outside Nova Middle School, Friday afternoon.

“This is ridiculous,” a woman said as she walked around near the entrance.

“We’ve been waiting for over two and a half hours,” said a parent, “and they’re having problems with the kids just fainting and stuff left and right because it’s so damn hot.”

Paramedics transported 16 students for heat exhaustion or similar problems.

Police said the threat to the middle school was received via text message, just before noon.

Students at both schools were evacuated, as officers searched the campuses to ensure they were safe.

7SkyForce hovered above the scene where high school students could be seen on the football field while middle school students could be seen at the adjacent baseball field.

The all clear was given at around 12:30 p.m., but hours later, the school gates were still locked.

“It’s insane. They need to find another strategy. They need to do something else, because this is not working,” said a parent.

Parents started showing up just after 1 p.m. They were not able to begin taking their children home until around 3:45 p.m.

School district officials said there was a backlog due to the amount of parents outside the campuses, and school personnel needed to verify identities. However, officials did not specify why the gates remained closed for so long.

