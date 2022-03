(WSVN) - Officials said they have stopped a smuggling operation in the Keys.

On Thursday morning, a group of 16 Cuban migrants, 14 adults and two children, made it to shore on Sugarloaf Key, 10 miles north of Key West.

The group arrived on a small commercial fishing vessel.

They are being processed by border patrol and will be returned to the island.

