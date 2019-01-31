16 children evacuated after school bus catches fire in Tamarac

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - - A Broward County school bus driver is being hailed a hero for leading 16 children to safety moments after his vehicle caught fire in Tamarac.

Tamarac Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze along the 8400 block of Northwest 61st Street, next to the entrance to Fairways of Tamarac community, just after 4:15 p.m., Thursday.

Officials said the driver immediately brought the bus to a stop and ensured all 16 elementary school students inside exited safely before crews arrived.

A photo taken by officials shows flames coming out of the bus’ engine compartment and on the pavement as fuel spread out.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames and spread foam around the bus. However, the vehicle has been declared a total loss.

Police have blocked off the intersection of Northwest 84th Avenue and 61st Street while they investigate.

Officials are attempting to determine whether the fire started while the vehicle was in motion or after the driver parked on the side of the road.

No injuries were reported.

Just after 5 p.m., students were transferred to another school bus to take them to their destinations. They were on their way home from Nova Blanche Elementary School in Davie.

