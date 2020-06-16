16 arrested in Florida child porn investigation, over 1400 charges filed

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities in Florida have arrested 16 people in a child porn investigation.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests as a part of Operation Guardians of Innocence V.

The suspects range in age from 18 to 64, and they face a combined 1,409 charges. Investigators said some of the suspects had images and videos with victims as young as 6 months old.

Among those arrested include two roommates who both work at Walt Disney World. Detectives said the roommates, 32-year-old Justin Hazan and 36-year-old Arlandres Sims, both downloaded and watched child pornography.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said apparently, neither knew the other roommate was looking at child porn.

Investigators also arrested 35-year-old John Aziz for possession of child porn. However, police said Aziz, who works as a pharmacist, also had numerous prescription drugs without prescriptions. He was also charged for the drugs.

“These images are not just pictures of children without clothes. These videos and photographs are horrific images of children being forced to expose their genitalia and forced to perform sex acts – images of children being raped,” Judd said. “Those who upload and share child pornography are victimizing children over and over again. Those arrested in this operation create the demand that sustains a child pornographic exploitation distribution pipeline that traumatizes children across the world. Their behavior is disgusting.”

