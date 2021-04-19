150 Pfizer vaccine doses to be offered to North Miami residents on Tuesday

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - North Miami residents have the opportunity of getting vaccinated locally on Tuesday.

The City of North Miami will be offering 150 Pfizer vaccine doses to local residents at the Griffing Community Center.

The vaccines will be distributed at the center, located at 12220 Griffing Blvd., from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

No pre-registration is required for the walk-up service.

Residents ages 16 and 17 must be accompanied by a guardian and complete the COVID-19 vaccine screening and consent form.

