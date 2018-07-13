NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A special ceremony was held for a group of new American citizens.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services held an Oath of Allegiance to swear-in 150 new American citizens at their field office in Northwest Miami-Dade, Friday morning.

The citizens originated from 31 countries across the world, including Haiti, Italy, Mexico and Russia.

