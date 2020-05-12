15-year-old girl in critical condition after being shot in the head in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami teen has been taken to the hospital after she was shot in the head.

Authorities responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Northeast 10th Avenue and 78th Street at around 4:30 a.m., Tuesday.

Police said the 15-year-old girl was shot in the head, and the incident appears to be a possible accidental shooting.

The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Police said a juvenile has been detained in connection to the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation.

