15-year-old girl dies after being shot in the head in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A 15-year-old girl has died after, police said, she was shot in the head by someone she knew at an apartment complex in Miami.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Northeast 10th Avenue and 78th Street at around 4:30 a.m., Tuesday.

Police said the 15-year-old girl was shot in the head, and the incident appears to be an accident.

The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The victim was later identified as Arya Gray.

Her uncle, Sergio Rastelli, said the second-floor apartment where the shooting took place was not where she lived, and she was in the unit with at least another teen at the time.

Rastelli said he wants to know where the gun came from and how it ended up in the hands of teens.

“To parents out there, if you have a gun in the house, take it away, put it in a safe,” he said as he fought back tears. “Don’t let your child take the gun and use it to show off. I was a teenager too. I know we liked to show off, but it needs to stop. This has to stop today.”

Police said a juvenile has been detained for questioning in connection to the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation.

