15-year-old girl dies after being accidentally shot in head in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A 15-year-old girl has died after, police said, she was accidentally shot in the head by someone she knew at an apartment complex in Miami.

The tragedy that took the life of Arya Gray has left family members angry and heartbroken.

“She was a beautiful girl. She had her whole life ahead of her,” said her uncle, Sergio Rastelli, as he fought back tears..

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Northeast 10th Avenue and 78th Street at around 4:30 a.m., Tuesday.

Police said Gray was shot in the head, and the incident appears to be an accident involving a loaded gun.

“It’s not fair. A young life of 15 years old, for no reason,” said Rastelli.

Paramedics rushed the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Family members said she succumbed to her injuries hours later.

Police said a juvenile has been detained for questioning in connection to the shooting. Investigators spent hours at the scene on Tuesday taking pictures and collecting evidence from the apartment.

Rastelli said the second-floor apartment where the shooting took place was not where his niece lived, and she was in the unit visiting friends.

Rastelli said he wants to know where the gun came from and how it ended up in the hands of teens.

“To parents out there, if you have a gun in the house, take it away, put it in a safe,” he said. “Don’t let your child take the gun and use it to show off. I used to be a teenager too. I know we liked to show off, but it needs to stop. This has to stop today.”

A family member said Gray’s sister was with her at the apartment and witnessed the incident.

The shooting remains under investigation.

