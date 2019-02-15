15-year-old Florida girl breaks state record, benches 360 pounds

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WSVN) — A 15-year-old girl recently broke a state weightlifting record.

According to the Florida Times Union, freshman Mahailya Reeves set a state record in the bench press and lifted 360 pounds, winning the Class 1A unlimited girls weightlifting class at the Florida High School Athletic Association championships in Panama City Beach last Saturday.

The former record had been set at 305 pounds.

Reeves also set a new record in the combined lifts, with 545-pound total lifts.

