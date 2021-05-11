15-year-old dead after being struck, dragged under minivan in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A 15-year-old is dead after being struck by a minivan in Pembroke Pines.

According to police, the vehicle was leaving Westfork Plaza along Pines Boulevard on Monday when the driver struck the teen on his bicycle.

Investigators said the 15-year-old was dragged by the minivan for 30 yards.

First responders worked together to lift the vehicle up in order to the get victim out from underneath.

The teen later died at the hospital.

It remains unclear if the driver will face any charges.

