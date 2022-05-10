NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager has been arrested in the killing of another teen in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Seventeen-year-old Cairi McNear was shot and killed off Northwest 71st Street and 14th Place, last Wednesday.

Police say 15-year-old Tavarus Williams was the gunman.

Williams was arrested on second-degree murder charges.

He is set to appear in court Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.