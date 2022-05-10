NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager has been arrested in the killing of another teen in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Tavarus Williams, 15, appeared before a judge on Tuesday.

Seventeen-year-old Cairi McNear was shot and killed off Northwest 71st Street and 14th Place, last Wednesday.

Williams was arrested on second-degree murder charges. Police said he confessed to the killing.

Police said the teens got into an argument when Williams got a gun and shot McNear multiple times.

Police and fire rescue crews found McNear lying on the ground and tried performing life-saving measures, but he succumbed to his injuries.

“Think before you take somebody life,” said McNear’s aunt Sharon. “This is a life. Don’t take somebody life. He didn’t deserve to lose his life like this.”

Williams was identified through surveillance video and witness accounts.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.