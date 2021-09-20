HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Students at a South Florida high school are on edge after a menacing message circulated online.

Trenton Wilt, 15, was arrested on Sunday and put before a judge Monday after threatening a school shooting at South Broward High School.

“Not a whole lot I can say other than I think he thought he was showing off,” Wilt’s grandmother said in court.

Wilt faces one charge of intimidation — written threats to kill or injure, which is a felony. Prosecutors have 21 days to decide if he will be tried as an adult.

“It’s scary thinking about that,” one student said. “We’re just coming for an education.”

Several students reported the threat posted to social media. Police said in the post, Wilt wrote the caption, “Bouta shoot up a school,” and the gun in the image was a toy.

According to police, when he was arrested, Wilt told officers the post was a joke.

“It’s not funny,” parent Mirela Todoreseu said. “I don’t know, even if it is a joke, people shouldn’t joke with that. This is not a joke.”

A member of the Broward school district said during court they are looking to expel the teenager.

“He is currently suspended for 10 days, expulsion recommended,” she said.

The school’s principal sent out a robocall to parents letting them know it was safe for their children to attend school, Monday morning. However, according to some students, some of the teenagers stayed home.

“A lot of people didn’t come today,” student Alex Moltmann said. “A lot of people didn’t come today. I tested today for algebra, and there was like five people when it was supposed to be like 27.”

The school district released a statement that read in part: “We’re aware of a threat that was circulating on social media. This was brought to our attention this evening by numerous responsible students. We immediately reported to Hollywood Police who then responded swiftly to address the situation.”

“They said that they have the kid in custody and that everything was supposedly OK now,” said parent David Silvers.

“Scary, but I pray and hope for, you know, that everyone is safe here and for the rest of the school year, as well,” one parent said.

Wayne Wilt, the teenager’s grandfather, hopes the 15-year-old can learn from this and hopes he can move past it.

“You know, he gets in a little trouble once in a while, but this is nothing,” he said. “This is nothing to get all upset about, except to the degree it has.”

The judge decided Wilt would remain in juvenile detention for the time being.

Wilt is due back in court in late September.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.