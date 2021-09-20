HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Students at a South Florida high school are on edge after a menacing message circulated online.

Trenton Wilt, 15, was arrested and put before a judge after threatening a school shooting at South Broward High School.

Wilt faces one charge of intimidation — written threats to kill or injure. Prosecutors have 21 days to decide if he will be tried as an adult.

“It’s scary thinking about that,” one student said. “We’re just coming for an education.”

Several students reported the threat posted to social media. In the post, Wilt wrote the caption, “Bouta shoot up a school.'”

The district sent out a robocall to parents letting them know it was safe for their children to attend school.

“They said that they have the kid in custody and that everything was supposedly OK now,” said parent David Silvers.

“Scary, but I pray and hope for, you know, that everyone is safe here and for the rest of the school year as well,” one parent said.

The school district released a statement that read in part: “We’re aware of a threat that was circulating on social media. This was brought to our attention this evening by numerous responsible students. We immediately reported to Hollywood Police who then responded swiftly to address the situation.”

