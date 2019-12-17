15-year-old accused of accidentally shooting and killing 2 teens appears in court

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager who, police said, accidentally shot and killed two other teenagers appeared in juvenile court on Tuesday morning.

Fifteen-year-old Joseph Blanco is facing two counts of manslaughter and will be tried in adult court for the rest of his case.

Detectives said Blanco was playing with a gun at a home in the area of Southwest 192nd Avenue and West Mowry Drive on Nov. 25 when it accidentally went off.

One bullet was said to have killed 14-year-old Julio Labrada and 15-year-old Jose Villarreal III.

Blanco’s friends and family members were at the court hearing on Tuesday.

