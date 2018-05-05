15 multicultural churches gather for mass baptism in Key Biscayne

KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fifteen churches joined together to help build a bridge between the different ethnic communities in the city, Saturday.

To celebrate the occasion, the churches gathered for a mass baptism on Key Biscayne.

“It probably was close to 50 or so that were baptized on today, and we just celebrating their new life in Christ and the impact that God is making in their lives and how they’ll be able to build on that in the days to come,” said Eric Cummings, the pastor of New Life Baptist Church.

The participating churches are part of the Florida Baptist Convention — which includes 3,000 churches across Florida that are also performing beach baptisms this weekend.

