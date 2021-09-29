HILLSBORO BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – A total of 15 migrants have been taken into custody in Hillsboro Beach.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials, agents and other law enforcement officers responded to a suspected smuggling event at approximately 12:45 p.m., Wednesday.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies could be seen surrounding the migrants under a tree near Hillsboro Mile. Aerial footage also showed authorities escorting some of the migrants out from the beach.

Witness Carey Morgan said she noticed a group of people in the area prior to authorities arriving.

“I could tell they weren’t comfortable here,” she said. “I was over on the boat and looked out and saw a lot of people walking around. They were walking up and down the street here. I wasn’t sure what they were doing.”

Officials said a Hillsboro Beach Police team saw the group come on shore and called BSO and CBP.

“They ended up sitting at a table that’s over on the dock,” Morgan said. “The next thing we knew, the police were here and arresting people who were migrants that came in on a boat.”

Investigators said the group of migrants were from different countries, including Cuba, Haiti, the Bahamas and the Dominican Republic.

Officials said the smuggling operation remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.