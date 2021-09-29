HILLSBORO BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – A total of 15 migrants have been taken into custody in Hillsboro Beach.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials, agents and other law enforcement officers responded to a suspected smuggling event at approximately 12:45 p.m., Wednesday.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies could be seen surrounding the migrants under a tree near Hillsboro Mile.

Witness Carey Morgan said she noticed a group of people in the area prior to authorities arriving.

“I could tell they weren’t comfortable here,” she said. “I was over on the boat and looked out and saw a lot of people walking around. They were walking up and down the street here. I wasn’t sure what they were doing.”

Officials said a Hillsboro Beach Police team saw the group come on shore and called BSO and CBP.

“They ended up sitting at a table that’s over on the dock,” Morgan said. “The next thing we knew, the police were here and arresting people who were migrants that came in on a boat.”

Officials said the smuggling operation remains under investigation.

