14th Boca Raton Concours d’Elegance to raise money for Broward Boys & Girls Clubs

BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - The 14th annual Boca Raton Concours d’Elegance, presented by Mercedes-Benz and AutoNation, kicked off with an informative news conference.

Organizers at Friday’s press conference provided details about the three-day event that being held this weekend at the Boca Raton Resort and Club.

The showcase, benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County, is the world’s largest concours owned by a charity.

The event was founded and is directed by Rick and Rita Case of the Rick Case Automotive Group. The pair have been volunteering at the three-day gathering for more than a decade with the goal of helping over 12,000 at-risk youths.

“For 14 years we have been celebrating the classic cars of the eras to celebrate the raising money for the Boys & Girls Club of Broward County,” said Rita.

The weekend kicked off with a hangar party at Atlantic Aviation at the Boca Raton Airport.

Guests got a good look at the impressive selection of close to 200 cars, motorcycles and private jets from an array of time periods.

“We have something new this year, which is that Mecum, the largest classic auto auction, is going to be here,” said Rita, “as well as the Automobile Fine Arts Society is going to bring their artists and their work to the Boca resort.”

All weekend long, attendees will have access to a gallery exposition of millions of dollars worth of cars and an Automotive Fine Arts Society show.

Those in attendance will also get to savor gourmet food from 25 of South Florida’s finest restaurants.

Automobile artists from all around the country will also be on hand to present art pieces that will all available for purchase as well.

The event attracts thousands of attendees, and to date, it has raised more than $10 million for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County.

The three-day event ends Sunday.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Boca Raton Concours d’Elegance

https://www.bocaratonconcours.com/

