14th annual Boca Raton Concours D’elegance to raise money for Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County

BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - The 14th annual Boca Raton Concours D’elegance presented by Mercedes-Benz and AutoNation kicked off with an informative news conference.

The press conference was held Friday detailing the three-day event that will be held at the Boca Raton Resort and Club starting Feb. 7.

This is the world’s largest concours owned by a charity and benefits the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County.

The event was founded and is directed by Rick and Rita Case of the Rick Case Automotive Group. The pair have been volunteering at the three-day gathering for more than a decade with the goal of helping over 12,000 at-risk youths.

“For 14 years we have been celebrating the classic cars of the eras to celebrate the raising money for the Boys & Girls Club of Broward County,” said Rita.

The weekend kicked off with a hanger party at Atlantic Aviation at the Boca Raton Airport.

Guests got a good look at the impressive selection of close to 200 cars, motorcycles, and private jets from an array of time periods.

“We have something new this year, which is that Mecum — the largest classic auto auction — is going to be here,” said Rita, “as well as the Automobile Fine Arts Society is going to bring their artists and their work to the Boca resort.”

All weekend long attendees will have access to a gallery exposition of millions of dollars worth of cars and an Automotive Fine Arts Society show.

Those in attendance will also get to savor gourmet food from 25 of South Florida’s finest restaurants.

Automobile artists from all around the country will also be there presenting extraordinary art pieces that will all available for purchase as well.

The event attracts thousands of attendees, and to date, has raised more than $10 million for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County.

The three-day event ends Sunday.

FOR MORE INFO:

Boca Raton Concours D’elegance

https://www.bocaratonconcours.com/

