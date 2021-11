PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A teen who was reported missing out of Broward has been found safe in Miami-Dade.

Pembroke Pines Police said, Wednesday, 14-year-old Aariyana Flewellen has been found safe in Miami Gardens.

Flewellen had been reported missing Tuesday night after she left her home in Pembroke Pines.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.