HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager who went missing out of Homestead has been found safe.

Miami-Dade Police announced 14-year-old Ceceilia Germaine walked out of her home located along the 23000 block of Southwest 113th Avenue on Wednesday and has not returned.

Germaine was found safe and unharmed just before 3 p.m., Thursday.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.