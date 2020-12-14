14-year-old missing Florida girl found safe

UPDATE: The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Brianna Flake has been found safe.

FERDINANDA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A search is underway for a missing 14-year-old Florida girl.

Detectives are searching for 14-year-old Brianna Flake.

PLEASE SHARE! Florida MISSING CHILD Alert for 14yo Brianna Flake, last seen 95300 block Mobley Heights Rd in Fernandina Beach, Fla. May be w/ 21yo Clayton Nations. May be in 2020 green Jeep Gladiator, TX tag NCK7923. Contact Nassau Co. SO at 904-225-5174 or 911. #FLMissingChild pic.twitter.com/Zi3IXviF6Q — FDLE (@fdlepio) December 14, 2020

Police said Flake was last seen Friday in the area of the 95300 block of Mobley Heights Road in Ferdinanda Beach.

Investigators said she may be with 21-year-old Clayton Nations, and the pair may be traveling in a green 2020 Jeep Gladiator with the Texas tag NCK7923. The vehicle has a black hardtop and black fender flares.

Detectives said Flake stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and has brown eyes. They added that she has dark hair that may be dyed blonde.

Nations stands 6 feet tall with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information on the pair’s whereabouts, call the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office at 904-225-5174, or 911.

