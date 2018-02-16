14-year-old Florida boy arrested for threatening to shoot up middle school

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (WSVN) — Police have arrested a 14-year-old boy for making a threat on social media to shoot up his middle school, just days after 17 people were killed in a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

According to the Palm Beach Post, the threat was made against Southport Middle School on Tuesday, a day before the Parkland shooting. However, investigators didn’t learn of it until a parent saw their child share it on social media Friday.

Port St Lucie Police investigate and arrest a 14 year old juvenile for making threats, via social media, to shoot up his school. pic.twitter.com/P1CqIZOGTh — Port St. Lucie PD (@PSLPolice) February 16, 2018

The teen was taken into custody at the St. Lucie County Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Fort Pierce.

According to a student at the boy’s middle school, the suspect was serving a 10-day suspension at the time of the posting.

Police said the teen has posted several concerning photos on social media over the past year. One post showed him holding a rifle with the caption “Future criminal.”

