14-year-old boy charged with felony carjacking of elderly woman in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection to the carjacking of an elderly woman in Lauderdale Lakes.

Deputies arrested Shaquille Dixon on Thursday, charging him with felony carjacking.

According to the arrest affidavit, Dixon’s mother turned her son into BSO after seeing the video in the news. The affidavit states Dixon confessed to taking part in the carjacking.

Deputies said Dixon and two other juveniles stole an 81-year-old woman’s car at gunpoint Jan. 15 at a Lauderdale Lakes Walmart.

Investigators are still looking for two other individuals.

If you have any information on this carjacking, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Note: The Broward Sheriff’s Office originally reported that Dixon was 12 years old. However, court documents state that the suspect is 14 years old. Our article has been updated.

