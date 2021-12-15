POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A student has been arrested after being accused of making threats on social media towards Pompano Beach Middle School.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said the 14-year-old student threatened other students at the school through Snapchat.

The suspect is being held at the Juvenile Assessment Center.

The student has since been charged with one count of written threats to kill.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.